Natixis Makes New $427,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Natixis bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after acquiring an additional 717,910 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7,755.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,975,000 after acquiring an additional 667,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1,007.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,852,000 after acquiring an additional 623,340 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $49,023,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $40,205,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics stock opened at $153.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.