Natixis Makes New $659,000 Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 123.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $7,422,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.88.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $8,132,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total value of $707,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock worth $105,729,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $412.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $471.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.74. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

