Natixis Makes New Investment in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Natixis bought a new stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in frontdoor during the third quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in frontdoor during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in frontdoor during the first quarter worth about $219,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in frontdoor by 10.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in frontdoor by 12.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTDR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

FTDR stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.42. frontdoor, inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $49.47.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

