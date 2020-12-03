Natixis Makes New Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Natixis purchased a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $10,997,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 40,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $129.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.18 and a 200-day moving average of $124.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

