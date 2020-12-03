Natixis Makes New Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 522.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 43.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $111.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

