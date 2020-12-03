Natixis Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Natixis bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,884,000 after buying an additional 6,390,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,600,000 after buying an additional 3,995,923 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,856,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,519,000 after buying an additional 662,543 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,705,000 after acquiring an additional 801,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $8,132,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total transaction of $707,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $707,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,375 shares of company stock worth $105,729,304. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBN Securities increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.88.

Shares of ZM opened at $412.86 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.74. The stock has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a PE ratio of 529.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

