Natixis Purchases 15,520 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Natixis grew its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 128.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in News were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in News by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in News by 3,154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in News by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $18.46.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

