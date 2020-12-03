Natixis Purchases 660 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Natixis grew its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 763.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

MFC opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

