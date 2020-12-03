Natixis Sells 1,260 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Natixis decreased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 124.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.04. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $70.75.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

HDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

