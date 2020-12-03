Natixis Sells 1,289 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Natixis lowered its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 25.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Haemonetics were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 187.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 4,275.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 62.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,543 shares of company stock valued at $161,917. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $113.14 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $126.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.37 and its 200-day moving average is $94.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

