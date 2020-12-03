Natixis Sells 7,682 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,748,964.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,317 shares of company stock valued at $7,333,452. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $193.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.