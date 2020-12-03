Natixis Takes $473,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 824.7% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 3,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 489.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,321,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,054,000 after buying an additional 1,096,835 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 40,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 40,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.80. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.