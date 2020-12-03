Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Natus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Natus Medical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $21.09 on Friday. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $714.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 18,479 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

