NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NBTB. TheStreet raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,118.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,905,000 after acquiring an additional 70,088 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 379,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 153,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.69.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $115.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.07 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

