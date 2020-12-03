NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Upgraded at TheStreet

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NBTB opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $115.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.07 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. Analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,118.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 23.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 23.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 45.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,996 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

