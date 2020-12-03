NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 169.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,953 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,227,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $448,374,000 after acquiring an additional 291,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,575,031 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $247,365,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 25,386.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,546 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,204,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,787,000 after purchasing an additional 273,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,887 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,686,000 after purchasing an additional 282,425 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP stock opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.10.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.85.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.