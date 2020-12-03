NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Lifted to Buy at Cross Research

Cross Research upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $63.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetApp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.85.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp stock opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.10. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NetApp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth $739,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in NetApp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth $1,213,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in NetApp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 440,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.