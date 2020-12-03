NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $50.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetApp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Summit Insights upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetApp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.85.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $59.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in NetApp by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 137,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

