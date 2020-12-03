Netko One Day Trading Volume Hits $16.00 (NETKO)

Netko (CURRENCY:NETKO) traded down 80.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Netko has a total market cap of $11,469.13 and approximately $16.00 worth of Netko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netko coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Netko has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00072194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00028551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00158738 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00326938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.56 or 0.00885115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Netko

Netko is a coin. It launched on March 8th, 2017. Netko’s total supply is 11,458,565 coins. The official website for Netko is netko.tech. Netko’s official Twitter account is @NetkoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Netko Coin Trading

Netko can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netko using one of the exchanges listed above.

