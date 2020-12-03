Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 118,011 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,011 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.40% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 179,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 267,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 80.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Osisko Gold Royalties’s quarterly revenue was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $13.53 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

