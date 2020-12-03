Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 94,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,268,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,737,621.20. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $13,675,726.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMA. CSFB raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 1.21. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

