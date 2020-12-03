Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases Shares of 33,413 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $292.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.29. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $342.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.95.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.