Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 903,731 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 903,731 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $48.53 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $48.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

