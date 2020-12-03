Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 703,307 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.48% of NanoString Technologies worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 57.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 65,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,400 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $124,474.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,107.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,937 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $286,222.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,948. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $57.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.57.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.15%. Analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

NSTG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

