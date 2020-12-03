Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Position Increased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 741.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.14.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $97.17 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.31. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $204,732.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,807.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,874 shares of company stock worth $2,750,249. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

