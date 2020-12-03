NevaCoin (NEVA) Market Capitalization Reaches $3,877.31

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded down 53.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One NevaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. NevaCoin has a total market cap of $3,877.31 and $6.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded 1,382% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

NevaCoin Coin Profile

NevaCoin (NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,425,945 coins. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NevaCoin Coin Trading

NevaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

