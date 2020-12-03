NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $326.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. NewAge has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. Equities analysts forecast that NewAge will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NewAge by 885.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NewAge by 70.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NewAge by 48.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

About NewAge

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

