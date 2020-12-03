NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NICE from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.82.

NICE stock opened at $238.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.95, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78. NICE has a 52-week low of $110.59 and a 52-week high of $255.48.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. NICE’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 24.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 165.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 25,987 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,914,000. Paul John Balson acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 10.4% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

