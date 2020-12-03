NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Sets New 52-Week High at $136.51

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $136.51 and last traded at $135.96, with a volume of 14799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Get NIKE alerts:

The company has a market cap of $212.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.22 and a 200-day moving average of $111.52.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,519,541 shares in the company, valued at $193,072,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 767,276 shares of company stock valued at $97,051,637 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in NIKE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 33,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.