Noble Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Get Gevo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.88 on Monday. Gevo has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a market cap of $224.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.69.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Gevo will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gevo in the third quarter worth $30,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Gevo by 179.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gevo in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gevo in the third quarter worth $221,000. 2.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.