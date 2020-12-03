Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

NBLX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:NBLX opened at $10.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $918.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 3.59.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.17). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

