Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Noble Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.68.

NBLX opened at $10.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $918.86 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $28.88.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.17). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,460,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,251 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 17,342 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 513.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 71,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

