Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

