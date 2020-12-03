Northland Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

KALA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of KALA opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $420.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

