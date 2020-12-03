NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $57.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

