NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

