Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

NVMI has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nova Measuring Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NVMI stock opened at $65.17 on Tuesday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $571,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

