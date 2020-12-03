Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.11% of Nuance Communications worth $10,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $43.95.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

In other news, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $79,474.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,064.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $4,914,809.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,592 shares in the company, valued at $31,402,178.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,120 shares of company stock valued at $14,571,011 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

