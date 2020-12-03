Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Lifted to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $42.20 on Monday. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $79,474.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,064.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,120 shares of company stock valued at $14,571,011 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 376,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 631,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,980,000 after buying an additional 83,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,797,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 19.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 148,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $7,438,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

