NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,259,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 805,270 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $45,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,857,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,523,000 after acquiring an additional 46,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 263.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,812,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,108 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the second quarter worth $22,485,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 24.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 872,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 173,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $10,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.49.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

In related news, Director Dan J. Hill bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

