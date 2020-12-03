NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised NuStar Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. ValuEngine cut NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.60.

NYSE:NS opened at $14.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.49. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.81 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

In related news, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 5,000 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,614 shares in the company, valued at $586,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 125,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 39,465 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 235,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 62,868 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,857,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 46,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

