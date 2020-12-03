Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NXTD opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. Nxt-ID has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nxt-ID stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Nxt-ID as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

