O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,750 Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ocwen Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 198.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 124.3% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,410,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 781,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 605.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 352,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 302,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:OCN opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21. The stock has a market cap of $205.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $249.04 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Lending segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

