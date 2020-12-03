O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 66.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 149,475 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 55.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

ASPS stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.55. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

