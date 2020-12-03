O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $123,000 Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hawkins by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hawkins by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Hawkins by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hawkins by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWKN stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $544.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawkins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

