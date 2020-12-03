O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

