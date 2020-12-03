O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,350,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,479 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,226,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,595,000 after acquiring an additional 125,550 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,674,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,653 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,360,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,100,000 after acquiring an additional 199,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 70,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $26.32. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $375.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDN. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.