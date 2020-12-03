O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 272 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $146.51 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.51 and a 200 day moving average of $132.09.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on TROW. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

