O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. Marine Products Co. has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $539.87 million, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.59 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marine Products Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 38.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Marine Products in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

