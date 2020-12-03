Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Lifted to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OMP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of OMP opened at $11.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $371.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $17.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.64%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 63.34%.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.